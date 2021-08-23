iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.48. The company had a trading volume of 785,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $251.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

