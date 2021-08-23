iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IWP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.17. 409,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,126. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $116.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

