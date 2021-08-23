iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $449.18

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $449.18 and last traded at $449.01, with a volume of 53052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $445.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

