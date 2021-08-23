iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.74. 145,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,768. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.