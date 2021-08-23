IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IWG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 295.60 ($3.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.03. IWG has a one year low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

