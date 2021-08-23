Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $79,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.64. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,420. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

