Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

