Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $97.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

