Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $21.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NETI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Eneti stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eneti by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

