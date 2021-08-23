Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 279 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey F. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $578.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,538. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $581.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

