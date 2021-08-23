John R. Beaver Acquires 35,000 Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. On average, research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 178,839 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

