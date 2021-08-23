JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.09.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.80 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

