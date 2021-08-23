JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.72 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00130295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,265.54 or 1.00389071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.47 or 0.01017767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.10 or 0.06722615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,155,103 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

