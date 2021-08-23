Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $65.90. 44,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,963. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.