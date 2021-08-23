Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KELTF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

