Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.29 ($42.69).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

