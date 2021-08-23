Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,531 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $90.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.