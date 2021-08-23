Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,723,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

SDIV stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

