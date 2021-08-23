Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $32.72 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17.

