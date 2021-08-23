Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Western Digital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Western Digital stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

