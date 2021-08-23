KeyCorp Reaffirms Sell Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

KeyCorp reiterated their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

