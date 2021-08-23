Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.60.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.23. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.