Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

KIN remained flat at $$9.23 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 785.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 626,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11,801.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,751,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after buying an additional 2,728,735 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $4,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

