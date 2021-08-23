Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.96. 51,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,191. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

