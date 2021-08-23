Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.50. 219,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811,854. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

