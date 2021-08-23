Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Pool by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $477.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.