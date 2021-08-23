Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.17.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

