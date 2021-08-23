Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KGC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

KGC stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

