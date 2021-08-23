KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Trimmed by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 7.3% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 287,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,651. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

