KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,547 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

GM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,834,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

