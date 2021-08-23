KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.87. 2,883,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

