KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,297 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

