Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Up 4.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 423.88 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41). 4,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGH. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knights Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).

The company has a market capitalization of £345.50 million and a P/E ratio of 100.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group Holdings plc

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

