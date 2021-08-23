KuboCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One KuboCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. KuboCoin has a market cap of $4.54 million and $33.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00130673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00159178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,207.98 or 0.99970922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.90 or 0.00987397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.06477170 BTC.

KuboCoin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuboCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

