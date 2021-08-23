KuCoin Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $36.53 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $13.59 or 0.00027415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00823492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

