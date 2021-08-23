LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €62.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.57 ($81.85).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €57.62 ($67.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.64. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

