Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $47.61. 15,548,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,616,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

