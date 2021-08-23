Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ball were worth $59,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

