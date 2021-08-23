Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $182.84 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $182,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $52.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,800.83. 1,420,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,582.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

