Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $88.67 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 2.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.30% of Otis Worldwide worth $88,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $89.92. 1,973,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

