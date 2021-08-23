Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $5,894,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $168.59. 436,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,918. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $150.56 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,964. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

