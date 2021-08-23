Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

