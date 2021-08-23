LDR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 5.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after buying an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 340.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after buying an additional 802,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.32. 34,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,871. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27, a PEG ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

