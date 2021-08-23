LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 395,035 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 395,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up 5.1% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $6,266,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 445,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,428,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 80,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

