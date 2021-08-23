LDR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. UDR accounts for about 0.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in UDR by 60.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,886. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.