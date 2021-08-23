Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00159952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,043.12 or 1.00188896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01003172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.26 or 0.06729408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

