LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $319.29 Average PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TREE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.49. 1,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,869. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.99. LendingTree has a one year low of $161.14 and a one year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

