Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 2,133 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.