Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 2,133 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DMLP opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
