LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.14.
LHCG opened at $177.00 on Thursday. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41.
In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $1,573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 97,221.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
