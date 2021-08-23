LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.14.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $177.00 on Thursday. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $1,573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 97,221.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.