Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.09.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $418,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,417.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

